The Prime Minister has called a snap General Election in seven weeks and if you want to vote there’s not much time to register.

If you’re already registered to vote you can expect your polling card in the post.

But if you’re not registered to vote you need act fast.

And if you don’t know whether you’re registered to vote you also need to check – and quickly.

Commentators and pollsters have predicted a Conservative landslide victory but in recent elections polls have proved to be very wrong.

And with a number of not-so-safe seats in West Yorkshire a few votes can make a big difference.

So whether you’re planning to vote Labour, Conservative, Lib Dem, Ukip, Green or none of the above it’s time to get ready.

Here is The Mirror’s full guide on deadline dates to register, how to check you’re registered and what to do if you need a postal or proxy vote.

- When is the General Election 2017?

Theresa May announced the snap General Election will be held on June 8.

The polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm.

To vote in England you must be 18 or over on polling day in England.

- What is up for grabs?

Potentially, an entirely new government.

Despite predictions indicating a big Tory victory a general election gives the public a chance to replace the current government with a new leader and cabinet.

Although that will be a challenge since a poll revealed the Tory lead over Labour has increased a further four points.

Labour are 21 points behind on 25% of the vote compared to the Tories’ 46%, the survey by ComRes for the Sunday Mirror showed.

- How do I register to vote?

Visit gov.uk/register-to-vote and fill in 11 questions.

They include your name, address, National Insurance number and whether you want a postal vote.

There’s not much else you need to fill in.

- How long does it take?

About 5 minutes if you’re not too speedy on a computer. Less if you have a quick mouse hand.

- When is the deadline?

While an election has not yet officially been called, it is likely you must register by midnight on Monday May 22.

If you want a postal proxy it is likely you must apply by Tuesday May 23.

If you want a different type of proxy vote (someone to vote for you), it is likely you must apply by Wednesday May 31.

For an emergency proxy vote, for example if you end up in hospital, it’s 5pm on the day of the election.