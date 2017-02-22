Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WHAT a generous bunch we are in Huddersfield.

After the Examiner story about Dave Kennedy of the Huddersfield Change Project helping the homeless, readers stepped in to help.

Dave, 44, of Linthwaite, said: “The response has been phenomenal. Huddersfield is a truly awesome town when it comes to community spirit and support. Without that, this project wouldn’t be half of what it is today.”

The project was offered storage space thanks to Excel Self Storage in Huddersfield.

Kashmir Stores in Thornton Lodge donated a box of fruit, food collections are beginning at Carnies in Lockwood and continue at Ryans in the Imperial Arcade, The Star pub, A&, A PC Services in Marsden, Slaithwaite Funeral Home, Hill Top Fisheries, The Bridge Fisheries, Milnsbridge Village Hall, Energie Fitness and Linthwaite Dental Practice.

Huddersfield Change is giving out, on average, five sleeping bags a week, 200 bars of chocolate, 40 cups of coffee, 25 cups of soup, 20 hats, scarves and pairs of gloves, plus toiletries, clothing, chocolates and sweets to various shelters including Clare House.

On Tuesday and Friday Huddersfield Change delivers fresh bread, donated from a local bakery, to two Elim Pentecostal Churches for their street delivery.