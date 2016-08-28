Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation

  • By

This CCTV footage gave owner Paul Wood a fright

Mysterious figure on the Keys cctv
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The Keys restaurant owner Paul Wood had a fright when a ghostly figure appeared on CCTV during closing hours.

Paul was relaxing at home when his phone bleeped to alert him someone - or something - had set off the cameras in the Byram Street restaurant, which is in the underground crypt of Huddersfield Parish Church.

Thinking it was a burglar, he glanced at his phone - and was shocked to see the bright white apparition on the screen.

He said: “If something sets the camera off when the restaurant is closed we get pictures sent to my phone, so I can be sitting at home watching the burglar and ringing the police.

“The alarm went off and i saw a ghostly figure walk past.

I have just come out of hospital with a bit of a heart problem so it made me miss a beat!

“I went down and tested the camera and it was working fine.

“The restaurant is a very spooky place - there’s something about it but you can’t put your finger on what it is. You get a bit of a tingle down your spine.

“The floor is made of gravestones. There’s been a church there for about 1,000 years so there’s a bit of scope!

The ghostly figure caught on camera at the Keys restaurant in Byram Street

“The church does have access and a couple of days later I found out the curate had let himself in that day. A defect with the camera must have made him look like a ghost, but it’s never happened before.

“But you can see the counter where his legs should be - and strangely, it didn’t pick him up leaving...”

Parish church curate Simon Crook is convinced the figure is him.

He said: “I went down into the crypt to do some photocopying that day and I must have set the alarm off as I went down.

“The camera just caught me and sent a picture to Paul’s phone. He thought a ghost had set the CCTV off.

“It’s not really spooky, but it’s a crypt and it’s where they used to bury people.

“Lots of people come to church looking for help, saying they have seen a ghost or have evidence of it, but there’s nearly always a very straightforward explanation and nothing sinister whatsoever.”

World of the strange

999 callers report hauntings Timelapse video is chemtrail "proof" Did you see Dalton UFO? Alien abductee on quest for truth Spooky Huddersfield myths A haunted Bronte staircase? Pub renovations reawaken ghost Most Haunted capture evidence at Oakwell
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Would you brave a night in one of Yorkshire's most haunted hotels? Here's seven spooky sleepovers

Yorkshire's most haunted hotels

Do you dare spend the night in a haunted room? Check out some of Yorkshire's spookiest hotels

Related Tags

Organisations
Huddersfield Parish Church

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  2. West Yorkshire Police
    Teenager dies after taking drugs at Leeds Festival
  3. Mirfield
    Watch CCTV as 'lowest of the low' charity box thief strikes again
  4. Mirfield
    Mirfield garage blaze was "non-malicious", investigators say
  5. Lindley
    Lindley WMC sells off part of its bowling green for housing development

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent