An antiques shop in Huddersfield will feature on Antiques Road Trip on Monday night – and TV dealer Margie Cooper left well impressed.

But it wasn’t just the antiques that TV producers loved – they also lapped up stories about the shop’s resident ghosts.

The popular BBC1 show paid its second visit in five years to Serendipity Antiques in Bridge Street, Lockwood, run by Simon Franco.

Simon said: “They bought three items which is quite unusual.

“They bought a Georgian silver toddy ladle from the early 1800s for £50; a royal duck figurine centrepiece, also for £50; and a set of golden Parker pens for £40.”

Simon said that, as well as enjoying the quality antiques, Margie was particularly interested in the ghostly goings-on.

He said: “We have an old lady and she spends most of her time looking out of the window at the old people’s home opposite.

“She’s not at all malevolent. I think she’s probably quite at home here among all these antiques.

“Another spectre arrived recently with a piece of furniture. One gentleman ran out of the shop and when I tried to call him back a member of staff said they had seen a figure sitting in a chair – a dark hooded male.

“I sold the chair thankfully and we had someone come in who supposedly cleansed the shop.”

The show first filmed at Serendipity Antiques, which Simon has owned since 1998, back in 2012.

On that occasion they didn’t buy anything but clearly the producers felt they had unfinished business at the former Georgian coach house.

Simon said: “On the day they came we had all the fires going and it was looking really rustic in here.

“They filmed on all the floors, right down to the cellar.

“Apparently they were supposed to go to two or three other places on the same date but they ended up spending the whole day here.”

The episode featuring Serendipity Antiques will be broadcast on BBC1 on Monday at 4.30pm.