A Crosland Moor man has been given a community order after he was found to have hidden a camera in the ladies’ toilet at the firm where he worked.

Leeds Crown Court heard the camera was discovered when a colleague of Ghulam Dastgir spotted a small hole in the ceiling tile above her at the company in Bradley .

After she had washed her hands she climbed up to investigate and spotted the camera.

Tony Kelbrick, prosecuting, said the female employees then went to the management to find out what was going on.

The camera was recovered and the memory was downloaded and the first image was of Dastgir fixing it in position.

A number of images of women had been captured as well as the 12-year-old daughter of one of the employees.

Dastgir admitted going on the internet to buy the camera and at the time denied there was any sexual purpose saying he thought something was going on in the toilets such as drugs or sex and planned to catch people out.

But it was found that he had zoomed in and enlarged images of the women.

Andrew Espley, for Dastgir, said his client was in a happy marriage but at that time his wife had been ill and the sexual side was not happening.

He was a hard working man and was the sole provider for his family.

He had written letters of apology to the women and hoped they would be passed on to them to show his remorse.

Dastgir, 34, of Basil Street, admitted eight charges of voyeurism and two of making an indecent photo of a child.

He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to register as a sex offender for five years.

Judge James Spencer QC told him: “You behaved in a disgraceful way.”