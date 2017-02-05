Giant Competitive Cheerleaders at the the Legacy Cheer and Dance “Stand Strong” competition

They set off at 4am with a good luck video from Olympic gymnast (and gold medallist) Nile Wilson.

And it was a thrilling first competition for 24 members of the Giant Competitive Cheerleaders as they travelled from Huddersfield to Newcastle for the Legacy Cheer and Dance “Stand Strong” regional competition.

Multiple squads from cheer hubs across Huddersfield and Calderdale, supported by parents, took part in their first competition of the season last weekend, which organisers described as “an amazing success”.

Mini Level 1 (under 8s) was an all-new group that presented a fresh routine. Despite “a few nervous wobbles” they came away with fifth place.

Junior 3 stunt group (under 14s) took to the floor at a brand new level and lifted a trophy for third place. Senior 3 stunt group were up against some of the hardest routines in the competition and came in eighth.

In the two team routines both Junior Level 1 and Senior Level 2 took second place in their respective divisions.

Coach Robyn Evans said the standard of training and rehearsal had been “second to none” since the beginning of season. Scoresheets are now being reviewed prior to competitions in Sheffield in March and the National Championships in Birmingham in July.