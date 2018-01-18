Motorists beware!
That’s the message after a giant pot hole has opened up in Blackmoorfoot Road in Linthwaite .
And a number of drivers are already counting the cost after they were unable to avoid the deep crater last night which was disguised by surface water.
A roadworks sign is currently alerted drivers and Kirklees Council has been alerted.
One of them was Kieren Haigh who told the Examiner it will cost in excess of £200 to get the repairs fixed.
Kieran Haigh, who drives a Skoda Fabia, said: “I’d been out for tea with some friends and was heading back over the tops to Linthwaite. There was a car coming so I took full beam off so I was just on normal headlights and then I heard a bang.
“I pulled up and the car behind stopped as it had also hit it too. My front tyre was blown out.
“We looked at the road and it was just insane, a massive hole had opened up in the road. There was rubble everywhere.
“The other driver stayed while I changed the front tyre and I managed to drive home on it but this morning I realised my back tyre was also out.”
Kieran said it’s an even tougher blow as he’d just had two wheels and tracking done last week.
He added: “My car’s getting recovered today to get fixed and check for other damage. I’ve reported it to the council and they said they were aware and it could get repaired today.
“There’s a roadworks sign out there now to alert drivers.”
Another motorist posted on Facebook last night: “Wrecked ours as well. Bust the tyre and sent the tracking out it now pulls to the side. Garage it is tomorrow.”