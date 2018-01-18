Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists beware!

That’s the message after a giant pot hole has opened up in Blackmoorfoot Road in Linthwaite .

And a number of drivers are already counting the cost after they were unable to avoid the deep crater last night which was disguised by surface water.

A roadworks sign is currently alerted drivers and Kirklees Council has been alerted.

One of them was Kieren Haigh who told the Examiner it will cost in excess of £200 to get the repairs fixed.

Kieran Haigh, who drives a Skoda Fabia, said: “I’d been out for tea with some friends and was heading back over the tops to Linthwaite. There was a car coming so I took full beam off so I was just on normal headlights and then I heard a bang.

“I pulled up and the car behind stopped as it had also hit it too. My front tyre was blown out.

“We looked at the road and it was just insane, a massive hole had opened up in the road. There was rubble everywhere.

“The other driver stayed while I changed the front tyre and I managed to drive home on it but this morning I realised my back tyre was also out.”

Kieran said it’s an even tougher blow as he’d just had two wheels and tracking done last week.

He added: “My car’s getting recovered today to get fixed and check for other damage. I’ve reported it to the council and they said they were aware and it could get repaired today.

“There’s a roadworks sign out there now to alert drivers.”

Another motorist posted on Facebook last night: “Wrecked ours as well. Bust the tyre and sent the tracking out it now pulls to the side. Garage it is tomorrow.”