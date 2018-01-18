Motorists beware!

That’s the message after a giant pot hole has opened up in Blackmoorfoot Road in Linthwaite .

And a number of drivers are already counting the cost after they were unable to avoid the deep crater last night which was disguised by surface water.

A roadworks sign is currently alerted drivers and Kirklees Council has been alerted.

One of them was Kieren Haigh who told the Examiner it will cost in excess of £200 to get the repairs fixed.

Damage caused to a car in Blackmoor Foot Road by a pot hole.

Kieran Haigh, who drives a Skoda Fabia, said: “I’d been out for tea with some friends and was heading back over the tops to Linthwaite. There was a car coming so I took full beam off so I was just on normal headlights and then I heard a bang.

“I pulled up and the car behind stopped as it had also hit it too. My front tyre was blown out.

“We looked at the road and it was just insane, a massive hole had opened up in the road. There was rubble everywhere.

“The other driver stayed while I changed the front tyre and I managed to drive home on it but this morning I realised my back tyre was also out.”

Massive pothole on Blackmoorfoot Road
Kieran said it’s an even tougher blow as he’d just had two wheels and tracking done last week.

He added: “My car’s getting recovered today to get fixed and check for other damage. I’ve reported it to the council and they said they were aware and it could get repaired today.

“There’s a roadworks sign out there now to alert drivers.”

Another motorist posted on Facebook last night: “Wrecked ours as well. Bust the tyre and sent the tracking out it now pulls to the side. Garage it is tomorrow.”