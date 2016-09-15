Giant warehouse at Lindley Moor ready to open in New Year

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A giant warehouse at Lindley Moor will be ready early in the New Year.

Workers from Marshalls Construction West Yorkshire have been working on the scheme since the end of June and it should be finished by the end of next January – weather permitting.

It will be one unit and is 65,000sq ft and 10m tall.

At this point it’s not known who will move into it once it’s finished.

A Marshalls spokesman said: “Once we have finished on site it will be ready for someone to move straight in. The steelwork is now complete and we have started on cladding the roof. The car park will be at the front between the building and Lindley Moor Road and there will be a service yard at the right side as you look at it from the Wappy Springs pub.”

The warehouse will be clad in grey, black and silver and will also include all the essential internal fittings including an office.

Contractors spent months on the site preparing the groundwork for the warehouse.