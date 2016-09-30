Alan Reidy from Kerry at the Irish Redhead Convention, Cork, on August 22, 2015

Readers reacted with shock and anger to our story about the number of crimes against people with red or ginger hair across West Yorkshire.

Earlier this week we revealed police figures which showed there were 46 incidents in the last 27 months where having ginger hair was a factor in the offence.

Across Kirklees, seven offences of violence were recorded and a further five were recorded as public order offences.

Redheads living in Huddersfield - including Steve Dyson, 49, of Lowerhouses - said they had learned to live with the abuse.

Almost 200 readers commented on the story.

Tracey McKevitt said: “I was walking home with my 16-year-old son and a gang of youths were shouting ginger out of a car window. I was shocked and absolutely fuming. My son told me he gets this all the time. Luckily he’s a confident young man and just takes it on the chin.

“It might be a joke to some but feeling threatened because of the colour of your hair should not happen.”

Caroline Hogg said: “My son has ginger hair - he’s 11 - and gets called names every day.”

Helen Kingston wrote: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. My sister has red hair and I am so jealous. Some women spend hundreds a year to get their hair the perfect shade of red. It’s such a weird thing to call people out on hair colour. And I also think boys get it much worse than girls.”

Rebecca Cobb said: “You wouldn’t believe some of the names total strangers have called me because of my hair.”

Some readers were angry that others were not taking the issue seriously.

Jenni Hughes said: “I don’t understand why people find this funny. If someone is verbally abused or threatened because of skin colour/disability it’s an entirely different story.”

Minnie Ainley said: “The article isn’t about name calling, it is about criminal offences towards a person who happens to have red hair. People who bully people with red hair will be the ones why bully anyone for any reason.”

Michelle Conn wrote: “I don’t see anything to laugh about. It’s victimising someone for being different and people are quick enough to jump in when the disabled or elderly are bullied.”

Jane Charlesworth said: “I have two beautiful redheads. My 14-year-old daughter gets complimented, my 12-year-old son gets teased. I wouldn’t mess with either of them - they don’t call them ginger ninjas for nothing!”