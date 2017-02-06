Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital after a serious road collision in Meltham on Sunday.

Police today are appealing for any witnesses who saw the accident on Slaithwaite Road.

The 14-year-old was hit near the junction with Red Lane shortly before 4pm.

On Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a black Renault which was being driven in the Slaithwaite direction.

The girl was described as suffering “serious” injuries, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the road was closed. It was re-opened later in the evening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information is urged to contact Pc Sandford via 101 quoting log number 1045 of February 5.