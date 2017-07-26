Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield teenagers – a 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy – have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Rawthorpe.

The arrests come after armed police were called to Dalton Fold Road, Rawthorpe , at around 7.30pm on Saturday after residents heard several gunshots. At least one bullet casing was later found at the scene.

Police have described the shooting as a “targeted attack” and said no-one had been injured.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm.

Specialist firearms officers have been working with officers from Kirklees District Police.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We have now made some arrests in connection with the Dalton Fold Road incident on Saturday evening.

“These incidents are understandably causing concern to people in the community and have on a number of occasions put the safety of other innocent parties at risk.

“Increased patrols will remain in the areas concerned to offer reassurance to the communities.”

Residents told the Examiner on Saturday they were shocked to find armed police in the area.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It was scary. I heard loud bangs. I don’t know how many. I have lived on here for many years and things like this don’t normally happen.”

Another resident added: “I heard a couple of gunshots, came out of the house and saw a black car speeding off down Rawthorpe Lane.”

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.