The hospital ward serving Huddersfield’s children was closed to local youngsters because it had been filled with patients from Bradford and Manchester.

The pressure on Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been revealed by a family from Huddersfield who had long-awaited surgery for their daughter cancelled just minutes before they were due to be admitted.

Hospital chiefs have confirmed the children’s ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital was closed to new patients on Wednesday after an influx of out-of-area youngsters.

They have said they were forced to prioritise very poorly children from overflowing wards at hospitals in neighbouring council areas.

As a result they cancelled the least urgent cases on their books for the day.

The Iftikhar family from Birkby were one of the unfortunate ones to be chosen.

Mum, Mahjohbeen, 36, told the Examiner they were in the car on the way to Halifax for planned surgery for their young daughter when hospital staff rang out of the blue to cancel.

She said she had been told at least two other families were affected – one of which had already arrived at the children’s ward at CRH.

Mahjohbeen, who works as an accountant, said she and husband Zeeshan, 38, had both taken days off work and had put their younger child in nursery.

And she said her daughter Myra-Sofia, six, had been waiting eight months for surgery to her ear after a previous appointment was also cancelled at short notice.

She said: “I can’t understand why children from Manchester and Bradford would be directed to Calderdale.

“Now children who live in this area can’t be seen because of that.

“We’ve been left in the lurch. We don’t know when we’ll be seen now.

“My concern is last year my daughter was supposed to have this operation in Huddersfield. They cancelled it and moved it to Calderdale.

“If they had maintained the service in HRI this wouldn’t have happened.”

Helen Barker, chief operating officer at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, said: “Overnight there was the unusual situation where all the paediatric beds in two of our neighbouring hospital trusts – Bradford and Manchester – were full with very poorly young patients with breathing difficulties and we had been asked to take some of their emergency patients who needed beds urgently.

“There are some very nasty childhood chest infections around at the moment and, as ever, in these circumstances these children have to take priority on clinical need.

“We are sorry to have had to cancel a planned operation at such short notice but hope to reinstate it at the earliest possible time for the family and have assured them their child will receive priority treatment from us.”

Mahjohbeen said she had sympathy with doctors who had to prioritise the most urgent children but she said she was still concerned at the lack of capacity.

She said she feared the incident was a sign of things to come, if hospital chiefs got their way and moved most services to Calderdale.

She added: “Myra-Sofia’s ear is not affecting her day-to-day and there are children that are far more important than my daughter, so I do understand – it’s the fact that they are cutting back on services so much.

“Where does it leave people in the local vicinity?

“Have they thought this plan to move everything out of Huddersfield through – where will our patients go? People need to be aware of this.

“I’m passionate that they shouldn’t be moving things away from Huddersfield.

“We’re one of the lucky ones as it’s only a 15 minute drive from Birkby to Halifax but for some people this could have taken them all day.”

Karl Deitch, founder of Let’s Save HRI, said the incident was a worrying sign of things to come.

“This shows just how tight hospital capacity is,” he said. “Yet the CCGs want to reduce bed numbers drastically.

“They are doing so because they want to be pioneers but without any substantive evidence to support their plans, other than from Alaska!

“They are taking a massive gamble...with people lives. They have one chance to get this right. Just one.”