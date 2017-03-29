Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young pupil has been airlifted to hospital after a medical emergency at school.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to Westborough High School, Dewsbury this afternoon.

The school has said a female Year 8 pupil was flown to hospital after a suspected severe asthma attack.

A statement published on the school website said: “The air ambulance attended at school and the child is now in a serious condition in hospital.

“The thoughts of the whole school community are with her family at this distressing time.

“We would like to reassure you that support is available in school for any students who have been affected by today’s medical emergency and who would like to speak with fully trained staff.

“The welfare of students is our highest priority and we know that some will have been upset by today’s events.”