IT has now become a landmark site that thousands of people pass every day.

Mac’s Trucks has moved into its new high profile base at the top of Lindley Moor which can be seen as far away as Scapegoat Hill.

The new development has cost more than £6m and now the company – which both sells and rents all kinds of lorries and specialist commercial vehicles – has given the Examiner an insight into the scale of its operation which it has moved from a cramped site in nearby Outlane.

It means the company now employs more than 60 people with seven new jobs since the move and plans to create even more jobs.

Set on 7.2 acres, their new site is home to a wide range facilities including MOT testing, custom build workshops and a body shop/paint centre.

Mac’s Trucks has now becoming a major player in the rental market for commercial vehicles across the UK.

Previously operating from a site measuring just three-quarters of an acre on New Hey Road for more than 45 years, the nature of Mac’s Trucks’ business meant they were restricted, particularly due to a niche specialism in crane truck manufacture.

The new site based on Crosland Road will allow Mac’s Trucks to grow their expanding sales fleet which includes crane and plant vehicles, removal vehicles, skip trucks, hook loaders and tipper grabs, which in the last year has grown to incorporate a rental division that offers businesses the chance to contract hire.

Selena McDade-Smith, head of rentals at Mac’s Trucks, said: “This move into our new headquarters comes at an exciting time for us as a business. Our sales division continues to be a leader in the market while our rental business is growing into a significant player as a result of our contract-hire approach.”

For more information on Mac’s Trucks, visit their website on www.macstrucks.co.uk