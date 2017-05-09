Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hit his partner in the face – then claimed to police that her cheeks always looked that red.

Glen Liversedge had denied the attack on the mother of his child Shannon Hunter at her Dewsbury home on January 12.

But he was found guilty after a trial and Kirklees magistrates barred him from contacting her in the future.

The incident happened after Miss Hunter cooked a dinner for the family at their rented home in Frances Road, Earlsheaton.

She commented that she didn’t like the meal but Liversedge became angry, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told the court: “He got the oven tray and chucked it out of the back door.

“Then he kicked out at the fridge and at a cabinet in the living room, causing the door to smash.”

Liversedge also pulled the sofa away from the wall, causing a big chunk of plaster to fall from it before grabbing Miss Hunter forcibly by the arm and slapping her to the cheek with an open palm.

This caused her to stumble backwards into the wall yet, Mr Wills added: “He denied assault, claiming that the victim naturally had red cheeks.”

The 29-year-old, of Thorn Avenue in Thornhill, was found guilty of assault and criminal damage following a trial.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and made an indefinite restraining order.

He has to pay £250 compensation to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing plus £150 towards prosecution costs.