The owner of a nightclub threatened with legal action by a plush London hotel has now shut.

But its owners are still hoping a way can be found to allow it to re-open.

The Ritz at Brighouse closed its doors on Saturday night (Feb 25) – following a performance by a Bon Jovi tribute band – after the Ritz in London threatened legal action if it did not cease trading under its current name.

Glenn Smith, owner of the Bradford Road music venue, consulted an intellectual property lawyer last week. It is understood the lawyer is formally approaching solicitors acting for the London hotel.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith, who spent more than two years building up the business, which has 11 employees, has reactivated the nightclub’s website – www.liveattheritz .

Scores of people have taken to Facebook in support of the Brighouse venue.

Helen-Claire O’Connor wrote: “Absolute joke! If the Ritz in London feels threatened by the Ritz in Brighouse, then the state of their afternoon teas must have gone very downhill.”

Carol Anne Hawkins said: “How pathetic does The Ritz hotel look? How petty to be doing this to a place that is no threat to their business whatsoever.”

Linda Wild remarked: “I’m always booking into the Ritz in London but find myself in Brighouse - NOT!”

Mr Smith said: “The support has been very welcome, particularly for the staff who have worked so hard over the past two years.”