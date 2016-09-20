Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

The glory and the grime: The final years of steam trains in Yorkshire

New book captures the final years of a golden era

Brighouse railway station in April 1961 viewed from Huddersfield Road. An earlier station began service in Brighouse in October 1840 but was replaced by this larger one in May 1893. This survived until January 1970 and was replaced by another station which opened on the same site in May 2000. Photo by Ben Brooksbank.

The age of steam was such an evocative one ... and never more so than in Yorkshire.

A new book called The Last Years of Yorkshire Steam by David Tuffrey reveals that the county was probably the best place in the country to see steam trains in action against dramatic landscapes.

This book is packed with photos from across Yorkshire, including Huddersfield and Brighouse, and is arranged in alphabetical order.

It’s surprising to know that the age of steam continued right up to the late 60s but also comforting to know that several dedicated volunteers have kept steam trains going in places ranging from Haworth to the Dales and the North Yorkshire moors.

Flying Scotsman passes through Huddersfield Railway Station
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

In the introduction David Joy writes: “Yorkshire stood out from the crowd in once being served by seven railway companies. No county in England offered quite the same variety in the last years of steam as did Yorkshire. There was a wonderful array of locomotives in settings ranging from cathedral cities to grimy mill towns and from glorious countryside to thriving coastal resorts.

“It has to be admitted that these photographs also depict railways that either should never have been built in the first place or had no hope once motor buses and lorries whittled away the scant remaining traffic. It was all hopelessly uneconomic. Grassington and Threshfield lost its passenger services as early as 1930 but 30 years later was still fully signalled with its own station master and porter-cum-signalman.

VIEW GALLERY

“It was the locomotive sheds that epitomised the steam age and images of Huddersfield and Mirfield are just some of many that reflect the glory and the grime.

“Conditions got worse as the end drew nigh but at least enthusiasts aplenty were ready with their cameras to record the last few years. It became a race against time in capturing key moments – a quest made all the more urgent by the woeful lack of ex-LNER locomotives destined for preservation. Survivors were ever more neglected.

WATCH below as a vintage steam engine thunders through Brockholes

Vintage steam train thundering through Brockholes
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“The final and lingering death throes involved the cutting up of once proud locomotives for scrap at such locations as Doncaster Works and Draper’s Yard in Hull.

“They are almost too distressing to contemplate but can scarcely be avoided in a book that sets out to portray the last years of Yorkshire steam through to the very end. My such an age never be forgotten.”

The Last Years of Yorkshire Steam is published by Great Northern Books and costs £19.99

Today's top stories

Harsh treatment of widower Toys R Us opens in Kingsgate £4m loan for Kirklees Council Cruel conman jailed
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

New fire stations for Rastrick and Dewsbury help fire service survive cuts

Fire chiefs draw up new four-year efficiency plan

Previous Articles

Flying Scotsman makes another surprise visit to Huddersfield

Delight for commuters as famous loco returns to town

Related Tags

Places
Brighouse
Huddersfield
Mirfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Lindley Moor
    Enforced clean up suits eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel down to the ground
  2. Kirklees Council
    Grieving widower told by Kirklees Council: 'Your wife left you' when she'd actually died
  3. Kirklees
    Sick thugs slash horses in field in Shepley
  4. Kirklees Council
    Huddersfield's HD One ski slope is a step closer as Kirklees Council set to agree £4m loan
  5. Dewsbury
    Woman threatened by man in Dewsbury after he blocked her path

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent