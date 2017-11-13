Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How would you cut £28m from Kirklees Council’s budget?

You can have a go - as the council has unveiled a virtual budget simulator to allow residents to try and balance the books.

The authority has to save £28m from its £308m budget and they’re asking for ideas that will be considered as part of the decision-making process.

Kirklees says they “know that the decisions they make are not always popular, but there is no getting away from the fact that they have to be made.”

Kirklees leader Clr David Sheard said: “The budget simulator gives people in Kirklees a feel for the scale of the financial challenge we face and how difficult it is to come up with a budget. It’s also an essential tool to help us find out what really matters to the people of Kirklees.

“By using the simulator residents can also find out more about the full range of service we deliver and how much it costs to deliver them.

“Deciding what to spend money on brings difficult challenges for us, and we don’t make decisions lightly – and this is one way people can share their thoughts, I hope that everyone will give it a go.”

The simulator shows all the areas where the council spends money. It also gives people the chance to say if they would spend more or less and explains the impact of any budget changes made. Visit kirklees.budgetsimulator.com to have a go.