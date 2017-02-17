Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The story of Huddersfield’s Goat Cafe’s social media outbursts has gone global – with people from Germany to Australia having their say.

Thousands of people have posted ‘reviews’ on the cafe’s Facebook page, many without ever having stepped into the Trinity Street premises.

The vegan cafe caused a storm after abusive posts appeared on its official Facebook page after owners Matt Ward and Dawn Silver told customers they were ‘ditching the internet.’

In one post, a customer was branded a ‘f****** control freak’.

Since the weekend the number of ‘reviews’ on Facebook has reached 1,500.

Sylvia Stifel, from Stuttgart, said: “It seems it’s no longer needed to have actually been to a place to give a review, so here I go.

“My 5 stars go to the owners. You might not be angels yourself and I am surely not the one to throw the first stone.

“All I know is that you definitely don’t deserve this gutless attack from a load of random people who have read an online article and now believe they can judge everything about you, your lifestyle and your cafe.”

Steve Jan said: “This story made it all the way to Australia! Poor performance by the owners gives vegans a bad name.”

Jamie Robinson, of Sydney, said: “Best newspaper article I’ve read in ages! Please open a satellite branch of Goat Cafe in Sydney.”