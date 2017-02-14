Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of Goat Cafe have been accused of staging a ‘publicity stunt’ as bizarre posts continue to emanate from the vegan eatery’s Facebook account.

The cafe was due to open today but the Examiner found the premises closed with no signs of activity inside.

Over the weekend the Trinity Cafe’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts posted a flurry of peculiar and abusive messages to customers.

This morning the cafe’s account posted two more peculiar messages on its Facebook.

One said the venue would ‘remain closed for a few days as some essential rewiring works are needed on the mother ship’ followed by the hashtag #takemetothemoon and accompanied by a cartoon of rocket.

The cafe was opened by Dawn Silver and Matt Ward.

A message was also posted the Facebook account claiming that Dawn and Matt had been responsible for the comments.

It said: “I would also like to point out that, although the original post was a joint effort, the subsequent, sweary comments were down to me (Dawn) and nothing to do with Matt...”

“Posts loaded since then have been a joint effort!”

But other Facebook posters failed to see the funny side.

Vicki Gaunt commented: “Clever that they got all this free media coverage. Never heard of the place before this.”

Matthew Levene added: “Looks like a publicity stunt. Either that or the owners have terrible customer service skills.”

The Examiner contacted Ms Silver and Mr Ward. They have yet to respond.

