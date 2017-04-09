Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve spent hours getting your garden set for summer look out as a ‘slug explosion’ could be about to play havoc with your handiwork.

The experts at weed, feed and control brand Neudorff are predicting that up to 10 billion slugs are hatching in coming weeks.

We best watch our step then!

Jude Beharall from Neudorff explains: “A mild winter with minimal frosts will produce a glut of slug eggs. Once hatched, the young slugs will be looking to feed their ferocious appetites and will head straight for the tender foliage of young plants. We are advising gardeners in and around West Yorkshire to be fully prepared with slug controls at the ready, to ensure their hard work in the garden is preserved.”

(Photo: Rain Communications)

And since the little blighters are soon to be popping up everywhere here’s five facts you possibly never knew about them!

1) Slugs can eat poisonous toadstools with no ill effects

2) They are related to clams and squid

3) Slugs been on earth for approximately 500 million years

4) Slugs can live up to two years, snails can incredibly live to be 10 years old!

5) They are all hermaphrodites and can lay up to 400 eggs per year