A Colne Valley woman has been recognised for 50 years as a Girl Guiding leader.

Margaret Shaw, who has spent 45 of those years with the 19th Huddersfield (Golcar Church) Brownies, has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours. The accolade came as the unit celebrated its 75th anniversary – during which time it has only had two leaders or Brown Owls, Margaret Shaw, and before her Margaret Thompson.

Margaret Shaw, 65, became a leader in 1967 in the Channel Isles with the 6th Jersey (St Lawrence) Brownies. She joined the Guides with the 20th Jersey (St Mary’s) company where she was chosen to join a UK party to an international camp in Sweden.

In 2012, she took part in a sponsored climb of Mount Baden Powell in California to celebrate her years of commitment to Girl guiding and in 2015 joined a trip to the Sangam World Guiding Centre in India. She has also spent more than 35 years as a Girl Guiding trainer and mentor.

She said: “Volunteering for Girl Guiding is such a rewarding experience and it’s been wonderful to work with so many young women and girls over the years and see the difference guiding makes to their lives. I’m extremely proud to receive this award and would like to thank all the many people who have supported me. Guiding opens up so many fantastic opportunities for girls to grow in confidence and become a powerful force for good in their communities. I would like to dedicate this award to all of the girls I have had the pleasure of knowing over the years.”