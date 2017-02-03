The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police sealed off part of Golcar after a grenade was found.

It was discovered next to garages at the junction of Carr Top Lane, Clay Well and Handel Street at around 5pm today.

Eye-witness Jason Littlewood, 45, of Golcar, said: “I was walking home and came across a neighbour who was digging out the banking next to the garages when he found the grenade. It did have the word smoke written on it.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The police were called and cleared the area.

Closer examination revealed it to be a smoke grenade.

Once officers had taken further advice they took the grenade away from the scene.