Police sealed off part of Golcar after a grenade was found.
It was discovered next to garages at the junction of Carr Top Lane, Clay Well and Handel Street at around 5pm today.
Eye-witness Jason Littlewood, 45, of Golcar, said: “I was walking home and came across a neighbour who was digging out the banking next to the garages when he found the grenade. It did have the word smoke written on it.”
The police were called and cleared the area.
Closer examination revealed it to be a smoke grenade.
Once officers had taken further advice they took the grenade away from the scene.