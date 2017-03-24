Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who died at a Golcar textile firm has been named locally as Javeed Ghaffar.

Mr Ghaffar, 51, died at the scene of an industrial accident at I.F.G Drake, Victoria Mills, at around 2am on Friday.

Friends said he was an "absolute gentleman". It is believed he was a father of two.

Further tributes to Mr Ghaffar have been paid today.

Mark Tadman, who knew Mr Ghaffar through playing darts, said: "I'm very saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a friend, pairs partner and Super League team mate of many years.

"RIP Javeed Ghaffar, a big personality with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious laugh, that will be sorely missed on the darts scene in Huddersfield."

Nicola Walsh said: "Absolutely devastated. You couldn't meet a better bloke. A gentle giant with a heart of gold. I feel lucky to have known you Ghaffar. Sleep well fella. Love and thoughts going to all the family."

Keeley North added: "Rest in peace Ghaffar. Lots an lots of love to all family at this sad time. Love the Norths xxxx."

Gaynor Mckinnie said: "Absolutely devastated. My heart goes out to all the family xx."

A friend who knew him through darts said: "He's an absolute true diamond of a man. He was well liked on the darts scene."

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a work-related death at Victoria Mills, in Golcar on Friday morning (24/3)

"Emergency services including fire and ambulance attended at a premises on Victoria Lane at around 2:10am. A 51-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing."