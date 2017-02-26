Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A golf club has bought a defibrillator after a former Fartown rugby player had a heart attack on the course.

Jack Fairbank, who played for Huddersfield in the 1950s, suffered a cardiac arrest when he was while playing at Elland Golf Club.

The 76-year-old survived thanks to a quick-thinking firefighter who happened to be on the golf course, but sadly died last year.

Elland Golf Club president Eric Caton, who was present when Mr Fairbank collapsed, has now spent £1,000 of his own cash on a defibrillator to ensure they are prepared if the same thing happens to another member.

Mr Caton, a retired accountant who lives in Ainley Top, said: “Jack was about to make a putt when he said, ‘Oh, bloody hell!’ and fell over. One of our members was a firefighter and he spent about 20 minutes pumping Jack’s chest and managed to save his life.”

The 80-year-old added: “Jack survived for about three, nearly four, years after the heart attack, but I think that started his health decline.”

Mr Fairbank, a retired farmer, was part of the Fairbank dynasty with strong connections to the Elland amateur club.

His son John, a prop, had a spell at Headingley with Leeds before moving to Oldham with his sons Karl a legend at Bradford and for Great Britain and Dick playing with Halifax. His grandson Jacob is a former Huddersfield Giant now playing with Halifax.