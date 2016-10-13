Golf club members in Huddersfield have vowed to fight for the future of their club.

The deeply unpopular plan to pave over the fairways and greens of Bradley Park public golf course to make way for 2,000 new homes was rubber stamped by Kirklees councillors on Wednesday.

Despite public anger and political opposition, a vote was passed by Kirklees Council to submit the Local Plan – its 15-year development master plan – to the planning inspectorate.

While there is still a chance for the council to remove the golf course land from its plan, officials and councillors have said they are confident that their proposal is “sound” and will be allowed by the planning inspector.

Keith Waddington, chairman of Save Bradley Park, said he felt “aggrieved, saddened and let down” by the political process that saw 34 Labour councillors vote in favour of the plan.

One Ashbrow member, Clr James Homewood, spoke against it, but was then forced to vote in favour of forging ahead by his party.

Mr Waddington, a life member, former captain and past president of the club, said he wished councillors had been able to vote with their conscience rather than be bullied to stick to party lines.

“I’m very disappointed with how the three Ashbrow councillors voted,” he said. “Although I do understand the pressure from the Labour group.

“But they should have voted for what they believe.”

A Kirklees Council illustration of proposed new housing on the site of the Bradley Park Golf Course at Bradley.

Mr Waddington said a “vigorous campaign” to save the club would go on and revealed that the club had taken expert advice.

He said the planning consultant had discovered oversights that they believed could persuade the planning inspector to order the plan be dropped.

The club believes planning policy criteria requires Kirklees Council to provide a facility of equal or better standard for the public if it decides to close Bradley Park.

They also say the council must prove the facility off Bradley Road, close to the M62, is “surplus to requirements” and that the golfers who use it can be catered for elsewhere.

With 80,000 rounds played on the 18-hole championship course last year, campaigners are confident that those conditions cannot be met.

“Bradley Park is doing very well,” said Mr Waddington.

“It’s bucking the trend of other clubs because people aren’t having to pay £700 or £800 to join.

“They pay £20 to have a go or £130 to be a member. It’s a massive difference.”

Meanwhile, amid the row about the long term future of the course, club owners Kirklees Active Leisure have received planning permission to extend the club house.

Mr Waddington said the work would go ahead as it would likely pay off before any potential housing plan was realised and could be converted to a community centre if the homes were built.