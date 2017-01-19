The scene of the Gomersal murder investigation on January 19

A woman accused of murdering her partner in Gomersal has been remanded in custody after her first appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

Michelle Spencer, 47, is charged with the murder of David Butterfield, 43, at their address in Shirley Terrace, Gomersal.

The case was sent to crown court for any bail application to be made, which has to be heard by a judge in a murder case, but Michelle Colborne QC, representing Spencer, said no application was being made today.

Kirklees Magistrates Court heard that Mr Butterfield died from a stab wound.

Miss Colborne said the defence would maintain it was an accident.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, set a pre-trial hearing date for February 15 and remanded Spencer in custody until that date.

He told her: “On that date we will fix a timetable for the service of papers and various actions to be done by the prosecution and defence and fix the date for trial.”

He said by then he would have consulted with the Presiding Judge for the North Eastern Circuit and would have trial dates available.