A man who was killed in Gomersal on Friday has been named as Dave Butterfield.

Mr Butterfield, 43, is believed to have been stabbed to death at his home in Shirley Terrace at about 6.30pm.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said Mr Butterfield had only lived in the house for a couple of months, and he didn’t know him well.

He said the house belonged to Mr Butterfield’s girlfriend Michelle Spencer, a mobile hairdresser.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murdering Mr Butterfield.

She appeared before Leeds magistrates this morning where detectives were granted a further 36 hours to question her.

Det Chief Supt Mark Ridley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said the extension was granted at a special hearing of Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

He said: “A 47-year-old woman remains in custody and magistrates have granted us the extension so we can conduct our enquiries.

“A 26-year-old man originally arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact West Yorkshire Police.”

Meanwhile, the police cordon is still in place around the scene of the incident while officers conduct their investigation.