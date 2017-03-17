Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The date of Easter changes every year and it’s because of an ancient tradition stemming from the last days of Jesus.

So when is Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday?

When are the school holidays? What stuff is there to do over the holiday?

- Why does the date change ever years?

Easter commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus and the order of events leading to Christ’s crucifixion.

It was decided by bishops in 325AD that Easter Day must fall on a Sunday, specifically the first Sunday following a full moon during the Jewish festival of Passover. This was the day when Jesus ate his Last Supper.

But because the full moon can fall on different days in different time zones, it was decreed that the date would always be the 14th day of the lunar month.

To add to that it must always be a full moon after the Spring Equinox.

- Thanks for that; now can you tell me when the Easter 2017 Bank Holidays are?

Good Friday is on April 14

Easter Saturday is on April 15

Easter Sunday (also called Easter Day) is on April 16

Easter Monday is on April 17

- When are the Easter school holidays?

For schools in Kirklees and Calderdale, the spring term ends on Friday, April 7, and the summer term begins on Monday, April 24.

- What is the Easter weather forecast?

Drier conditions with milder-than-average temperatures are forecast, although a warm and dry Easter is far from assured.

The Met Office says: “Overall, drier conditions are slightly more probable along with milder-than-average temperatures; however the confidence for this is low. In this settled scenario, we should expect to see some chillier nights with the risk of overnight frost quite probable for this time of year.”

- What is there to do over the Easter break?

- Have a picnic and stroll in the woods

Huddersfield and its surrounding area offer some of Britain’s prettiest wooded picnic and strolling spots.

- Enjoy a drink in a lovely beer garden

If the sun’s out (or it’s not cold and wet, at least) there’s little to beat a beverage or two in the open air.

- Have a meal with your family and friends

- And if the weather is lousy?

There’s no shortage of thrilling indoor attractions in and around Huddersfield from art galleries to tropical paradises – and many of them are FREE.

Watch out for plenty more articles on what there is to do around Huddersfield over the Easter break.

We'll be covering egg hunts, Easter egg bargains, restaurant deals and much more. Watch this space.