Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarkets Asda and Tesco have announced a cut in fuel prices.

Tesco today (FRI) reduced prices by 2p a litre for both petrol and diesel at its 500 filling stations, taking the price at the Huddersfield superstore at Viaduct Street to 114p a litre for both petrol and diesel. It is the second such price cut by Tesco this month.

From tomorrow (SAT), Asda is dropping the price by 2p a litre – capping prices at its store on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, and its 300 other forecourt sites to 112.7p per litre for unleaded and 114.7p per litre for diesel.

The price cuts follow a fall the wholesale price for oil and will be welcomed by millions of drivers who have seen fuel prices rise due to a sharp drop in the value of the pound in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Commenting on Tesco’s move, Simon Williams, fuel spokesman for motoring group the RAC, said: “We were at the point where motorists should have been starting to feel aggrieved that pump prices were higher than they ought to be. The last thing retailers need is for the public’s trust in their pricing policies to be undermined.

“We strongly urge other retailers – large and small – to follow suit and bring the price of petrol and diesel down around the country.”