Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bin collections have had to be re-organised after roadworks meant some homes in Huddersfield were missed, the council says.

Waste lorries were forced to miss out some homes on Monday after being held up by traffic queues.

The lorries are based at Kirklees Council’s waste depot in Hillhouse, near to the ongoing gasworks on Leeds Road.

Kirklees later delivered flyers to homes in the area explaining roadworks caused some residents to be missed. The council has since said collections have now been re-organised for Thursday.

Posting on Twitter, a council spokesperson said: “Our bin wagons are experiencing delays due to roadworks outside the disposal site. Bins missed should be emptied tomorrow.”

In a statement the council said: “We have only been experiencing minor delays to the bin collection service since October 23.

“The delays relate to the essential Northern Gas Networks roadworks on Leeds Road, specifically the temporary lights at Bradley Mills Road . The roadworks mean it’s taking a little longer than usual to access the entrance of the waste disposal site – where wagons from south Kirklees empty their waste.

“In the vast majority of cases bins will be emptied as expected, but where they are missed due to traffic delays, crews will return the following day to empty.

“Works at Bradley Mills Road are expected to be completed by the end of the week. The council is confident that all bins missed due to the delays will be emptied by the end of the week. We expect bin collections to return to normal next week.”