A woman was reunited with her lost purse after a Good Samaritan appealed for its owner on a Facebook group.

Sheila Foster, 54, told how she was ‘gutted’ when she realised her purse must have slipped out of her pocket on New Street near Primark in Huddersfield town centre.

She said: “I was gutted when I found out I’d lost it. I actually cried. It had £30 in it and my bank card. I’m a hairdresser and that’s money I can’t afford to lose.

(Photo: Huddersfield)

“I never thought I’d see it again but one of my customers messaged me on Facebook to ask if I’d lost it.

“It turns out another woman had found it and put an appeal on the Facebook page ‘For Sale or Swap in Huddersfield 2’.

“I joined the group so I could message the woman who lives in Holmfirth and she very kindly dropped it off at my work for me.”

Sheila, from Grange Moor, said she was overwhelmed that a stranger would go to such lengths to help reunite her with her lost purse.

She added: “I said she could keep £10 from the purse for all her efforts to find me but she wouldn’t accept it. She’s wonderful.”