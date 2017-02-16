Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of fans are expected to turn up for Huddersfield-born actor Gorden Kaye’s funeral service on Friday.

The Vicar of Huddersfield the Rev Canon Simon Moor gave details of how it will unfold at St Peter’s Church, Byram Street from 12.30pm.

He said: “A stately version of On Ilkla Moor Baht ‘at, (Yorkshire’s unofficial anthem), will be played as the coffin is brought into the church.

“His producer and friend Charles Garland will give the eulogy and another friend John Ratcliff will give the valediction.

St Peter’s organist Stephen Smith will play Praise My Soul the King of Heaven and there will be Going Home from the Hovis advert and a medley of Gilbert and Sullivan songs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“I will be looking at Gorden’s early life, his love of Yorkshire and his character. It’s hard to know quite how many people will attend. There will be around 30 members of his family.”

This will be followed by a private service at Huddersfield Crematorium at Fixby.

Stars due to attend the church service include ‘Allo Allo! Stars Vicki Michelle and fellow waitress Sue Hodge.

The actor, who died on January 23 aged 75, was one of the best-known faces on TV and became a household name thanks to the success of ‘Allo ‘Allo!