Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring has sprung and for all dog owners the lighter nights and hopefully better weather make life a little easier when it comes to getting out and about with their four-legged friend.

And the dogs and team at Dogs Trust Leeds are hoping that that means dog-lovers who want a dog in their life will give one of their homeless hounds the chance to enjoy the new season in their forever home.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages are looking for homes and here are just some who are waiting patiently at Dogs Trust Leeds at the moment.

Polly: six year old Labrador cross

(Photo: Dogs Trust)

Polly is a lovely, lively, toy-mad girl who hasn’t had the chance to fulfil her potential yet and is eager to show just how clever she is.

She hasn’t had much training so the staff are helping her learn her basic commands and she loves to learn so is a good four-legged student, although her enthusiasm does sometimes get the better of her!

Polly likes the sound of her own bark to announce the arrival of both dogs and people so she would benefit from living in a quieter area and needs to be the only pet in the home.

She has had an unsettled time of it so at first she will need adult-only family to be around quite a lot to help her understand she is in her forever home and they will need to visit her a few times at the rehoming centre so they can start to build a bond.

Mouse: four year old lurcher

(Photo: Dogs Trust)

Poor Mouse arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds on a cold February day after being found wandering the streets. He was very thin, timid and scared but with the love and care he has received at the centre, he is now growing in confidence and his playful side is shining through so he is ready to head off to a new home.

When he arrived at the centre the team noticed he was very wobbly on his legs and in the future he may require some surgery to correct an old injury but Dogs Trust will fund this.

He likes to be around other dogs and grows in confidence when he is with his four-legged friends but in case he needs surgery he may be better as the only dog in the home at first so he can recuperate fully and then truly enjoy life to the full.

Mo: six year old greyhound

Marvellous Mo found himself homeless after his owner had to return to work and he doesn’t like being left on his own, so he is longing for a new home where his owners are around most of the time.

He is finding life in kennels quite difficult as he is a really loveable and loving boy who instantly likes everyone he meets, so he would really benefit from finding his special someone soon. That needs to be someone who is willing to share their bedroom with him as he likes to be in the same room as his two-legged friends!

He would be happy in a home with older children and enjoys a trip out in the car. He will make a loyal companion and a wonderfully affectionate family pet.

Rita: five year old Akita

Rita the Akita has been waiting for someone to realise she’s the dog for them since last August.

She is quite shy when she first meets people but is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She is similarly polite with other dogs and is happy to be around her canine companions, but the team feel she’d prefer to be the only dog in the home so she can lap up all the love.

She needs an adult only home where she can enjoy her own space when she wants to. She loves her toys, particularly her tennis ball, and her food, is happy to be on her own for short periods and will need regular grooming to keep her looking as pretty as can be.

Suki: three year old crossbreed

(Photo: Dogs Trust)

Smiley Suki, as the team have called her, arrived at the rehoming centre back in February and is hoping spring time won’t have passed before she finds her forever home.

She became homeless after her owners found her lively, boisterous nature a little too much as she is a real bundle of energy and very playful. So this livewire is now looking for an active owner who can keep up with her – she would enjoy a household with older children who want a fun and energetic dog to have good times with!

She will benefit from basic training classes and is very affectionate once she knows you so will make a lovely dog for a family who likes to be on the go and has a sense of fun. She likes to meet her canine companions when she’s out and about but would be best as the only dog in the home.

Looby: four year old Staffie cross

(Photo: Dogs Trust)

If Looby could speak she would tell you how much she loves her toys and loves to play!

She is a resilient pooch who hasn’t had the best start in life so is looking for a home with owners who will love her as much as she loves them – and is hoping they love snuggling on the sofa too!

She will need people to be around more of the time to help her settle into her new home and so she can have all the TLC and affection on offer she needs to be the only dog in the home – but she is happy to share her new home with teenage children who can be her playmates.

This lovely girl has a skin condition at the moment which is being treated by the Dogs Trust vet who will chat with any dog-lovers who think this gorgeous girl could be the one for them.

If you think you could offer any of these dogs their ideal homes, please call the centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit them at Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL. The Rehoming Centre is open Friday-Monday 12pm-4pm and 12pm-7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is closed on Wednesdays. You can find out more at www.dogstrust.org.uk.