Hundreds of youngsters took to the stage in Huddersfield for a dance spectacular.

Students from schools across Kirklees took part in the Strictly Pennine Dance Festival at the Lawrence Batley Theatre – performing routines they have learned over the past few months with their teachers and staff from Pennine Sports Partnership, an organisation working to encourage young people to get involved in dance, sport and other physical activities.

The annual dance spectacular, organised by Pennine Sports Partnerships’ Sue Weston, was staged over three nights.

By the time the curtain came down more than 900 performers from 56 schools and colleges – ranging from infant school pupils to sixth-form students – had taken part in front of an audience of parents.

Darren Hermann, partnership manager at Pennine Sports Partnership, said: “It is always a big occasion for the youngsters and does wonders for their self-confidence.

“They’re always nervous before going on stage but when they come off they want to go straight back on! It’s all about getting kids healthy and active.”

Darren added: “This is the ninth year we have run the dance show. Next year will be the 10th anniversary – and we are planning something really spectacular for that.”