Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new gourmet burger bar in Huddersfield town centre have been lodged.

Sobaan Khan, of Greenhead, has applied for planning permission to convert a property on Westgate into a gourmet burger bar.

The property is currently the Stonefront estate agent.

Plans submitted to Kirklees Council indicate it will primarily be a takeaway.

A statement submitted by the applicant says: “The proposal is to convert the ground floor to a gourmet burger bar primarily serving take away food but also with limited facilities for in-house dining.

“Whilst there are a number of fast food outlets in the immediate vicinity none of them are offering the type of food that it is proposed... and the proposal will provide employment opportunities for local people.”

It’s estimated to create five new jobs.

The applicant only needs a change of use permission from Kirklees Council planners, who will now consider the application.

There has been a rise in the number of gourmet burger bars opening in and around Huddersfield.

PAX Burger in Lindley is one of the most well known. A second is planned for Mirfield. Rumpus in Slaithwaite has opened to rave reviews. There are also plans for a gourmet burger bar in Lockwood.