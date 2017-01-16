Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Government ministers are thin on the ground in Huddersfield.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon visited Lockwood engineering firm David Brown Santasalo last December to open the company’s new marine gearing assembly and testing plant.

But a Freedom of Information request to Whitehall shows that MPs and peers with ministerial status at five key government departments – the Department for Culture, Media and Sport; the Department for Farming and Rural Affairs; the Foreign Office; the Department of Health and the Department for Education – have been conspicuous by their absence.

The details of 201 different visits by ministers from those departments since July, 2016, show they also skipped Wakefield and Halifax. Analysis by postcode showed ministers tend to visit London, Manchester and Cambridge when they travel to meet people, give speeches and attend events.

Top of the list was the SW postcode area around Westminster, accounting for one stop in 10, while Manchester accounted for 15 stops. Manchester is home to a regional office of the Department for Education while Salford is a major base of the BBC.

MP Matt Hancock was the busiest “red boxer” – making 45 different stop-offs in his role as Minister for Digital and Culture.