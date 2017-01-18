Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All but one of Kirklees’ 166 schools will have their budgets slashed if proposals to change funding are brought in.

Calculations have revealed six-figure funding reductions would hit most of Kirklees’ secondary schools.

Batley and Spen MP, Tracy Brabin, has dubbed the funding shake up as “stealth cuts” and urged the Secretary of State for Education to take urgent action in a bid to get more cash for schools in the Chancellor’s budget in March.

Figures released this week show Colne Valley High School and Holmfirth High School would both suffer a £641,000 reduction in income per year in 2020 from what they received last year.

Salendine Nook Academy Trust will take the biggest hit of all at £728,000 – enough to pay for 19 teachers or about £552 less per pupil.

North Huddersfield Trust will lose the most per pupil – a stunning £967 each by 2020.

But it is tiny Farnley Tyas First School which is hurt the most, with a £971 per pupil loss in three years time.

Most Kirklees secondary schools will have to make cuts of between £250,000 and half a million pounds per year if the funding formula is approved.

The only school to dodge any negative change is Holme Junior and Infant School which is in line for a modest £10,000 per year increase – insufficient to employ any additional teaching staff.

“These stealth cuts will have a huge impact on pupils,” Mrs Brabin said.

“Talking to young people, they want to work hard and do well – something that seems increasingly more difficult when their school’s budgets are being cut to the bone.

“We all remember the days when buckets caught rain coming in through the ceiling and parents had to buy books because the school couldn’t afford them - we can not and will not go back to those days and I will be working hand in hand with local schools to fight these unfair measures.

“These funding figures will be a hammer blow to headteachers, teachers, pupils and parents.”

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the National Union of Teachers, said: “Schools are already on their knees trying to make ends meet.

“Budgets have been cut to the bone and decisions such as increasing class sizes and losing staff have already been made.

“To avert this national scandal, government must reassess its plans and make substantial new funding an urgent priority so that all schools have sufficient money to run an effective education system.”

Russell Hobby, General Secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: “School budgets are being pushed beyond breaking point.

“The government’s £3 billion real terms cut to education funding must be reversed or we will see education and care suffer.

“Already heads are being forced to cut staff, cut the curriculum and cut specialist support.

“A new funding formula is the right thing to do, but it cannot be truly fair unless there is enough money to go round in the first place.”