The government has called for councils to stop charging people for disposing of DIY waste, just months after Kirklees began new fees.

A consultation has begun on a new litter strategy that will discourage fees for household waste.

Kirklees Council began new charges for some forms of waste, including tiles, old bathroom ceramics and building rubble, last year.

The fees start at £5 depending on how much is deposited.

The council is also charging £20 for bulky waste items such as fridges, cookers and washing machines.

The government proposals aim to double the fines to £150 for the most serious litterers, while vehicle owners could receive penalty notices when it can be proved litter was thrown from their car – even if it was discarded by somebody else.

Communities Minister Marcus Jones said: “It’s time we consigned litter louts and fly-tippers to the scrap heap of history. Through our first ever National Litter Strategy we plan to do exactly that.

“For too long a selfish minority have got away with spoiling our streets. It’s time we sent them a clear message – clean up or face having to cough up.”

Members of the public can take part in the survey at https://consult.defra.gov.uk/environment/litter-penalties/consultation/