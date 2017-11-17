Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Council has been rapped by the government for dragging its heels over housing.

Like Kirklees, Calderdale is producing a Local Plan – a blueprint for where homes, offices, industrial and retail sites should go over the coming years.

But now it has been highlighted as one of 15 local authorities which have “missed deadlines” and “failed to make progress” with their plans.

The Department for Communities and Local Government said it was now starting “formal intervention” to get the process moving.

The council has received a letter from the Secretary of State, Sajid Javid, saying he is writing to “express my concerns about the lack of progress your authority has made on planmaking.”

The council has until January 31 to explain itself or the government could step in.

In a bold response, Calderdale Council said it was making “excellent progress” with its Local Plan and was “ahead” of many other councils.

It said: “Unlike many other councils, this will be a single plan incorporating both strategic policies and land allocations.

“In this sense it is important to stress that Calderdale is actually ahead of those councils that have an adopted core strategy, but have made limited progress on allocating sites for development.

“Following a delay resulting from the 2017 General Election, we undertook a consultation on policies and site allocations between August and October 2017.

“We are now actively considering all comments received.

“At the same time, very recent significant proposed changes to government guidance, published in September 2017, requires the council to reconsider the total housing requirement for the plan period and to make appropriate adjustments to the allocations.

“It is anticipated that the council’s cabinet will consider a report in early December that will set out revised housing requirement figures.”

Calderdale Council said it would have a clear and deliverable time frame available soon that would include its Local Plan being published next summer.

Calderdale’s Local Plan is set to see spaces allocated for about 17,000 new houses – to be built by 2032.

It will also see large areas of employment land allocated – with sites at Clifton and Ainley Top currently earmarked for development.