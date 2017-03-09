Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man who died in a crash on Huddersfield ring road has been named as Kevin Myers.

The grandfather, in his 80s, crashed into the central reservation on Huddersfield ring road.

He was in a Toyota Yaris which was driving on the wrong carriage on Southgate, opposite the Shorehead Sainsbury’s store, on Tuesday night.

Kevin’s nephew Simon Duckworth posted on the Examiner’s Facebook page that Kevin suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

And tributes to the much loved granddad have flooded in on social media after his grandson Harry tweeted about it.

Tributes have come from Town fans and club members including commercial director Sean Jarvis.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Meanwhile on Facebook, wellwishers posted messages of support.

Cerise Booth said: “So sad, condolences to his family xx”

Melissa Harris said: “How sad. Thoughts to the family xx”

And Ann Mcnae said: “RIP very sad x.”