A grandma was left drifting in and out of consciousness as she waited two hours for an ambulance following a nasty fall.

Jean Hindle, 69, of Dalton, was left bleeding on the bathroom floor after slipping in the shower and cracking her head open.

Eventually she came round and managed to telephone neighbour Yvonne Hall for help.

Yvonne called an ambulance but Jean was left bleeding from her head and blacking out as they waited 90 minutes for a rapid responder.

The rapid response paramedic was unable to take Jean to hospital in his car because Jean had a back injury.

So she had to wait a further 30 minutes for an ambulance to take her to A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The accident happened at around 7pm last Thursday and Jean said: “I can’t believe they made me wait this long. I passed out twice and Yvonne was scared.

“When something like this happens you expect help to come quickly.”

Neighbour Yvonne was walking her dog when she received a call from a distressed and confused Jean.

Yvonne said: “She was in a right state. She didn’t know where she was, she couldn’t see anything and she’d blacked out twice.

“She was bleeding on the bathroom floor. It was horrendous. She was in absolute agony.”

Jean said: “I remember slipping. The next thing I remember was coming round and wondering what had happened because there was blood everywhere.”

After a wait in hospital – and a scan to check for brain injuries – Jean was released at 4am the following morning.

Thankfully, Jean’s injuries weren’t serious – but she and Yvonne are angry they had to wait so long for an ambulance for what was obviously an emergency.

Yvonne said: “When the got there they were lovely and I can’t fault them at all.

“But I think the delay was disgusting. It was a bad injury and Jean is in her late 60s.”

Paul Mudd, locality director of emergency operations (West Yorkshire) at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are sorry for any distress caused to Jean Hindle in relation to the ambulance response to this incident and ask that she or her family contacts our Patient Relations Team on 0345 122 0535 to discuss their concerns so that we can respond to them directly.

“We are able to confirm that the call was received during a period of very high demand and we were doing our best to respond to all patients who required our assistance.

“We would like to reassure members of the public that our priority is providing a safe, responsive and high quality service across Yorkshire and the Humber.”