A pet dog was savaged and killed by a dangerous terrier “determined to kill” after it escaped from its home.

The elderly Bichon Frise, named Frosty, was attacked by the Pit Bull as he was walked by his owner.

The 14-year-old pet lost his spleen in the vicious attack and could not be saved.

The death was particularly devastating for grandmother, Christine Haley, as Frosty had belonged to her late daughter.

Christopher Batkin appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield and pleaded guilty to possession of a fighting dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The animal, prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act, will now be destroyed.

The incident occurred as Mrs Haley had returned from walking Frosty in the park and was heading along Occupation Lane in Dewsbury towards her home on November 29.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said the Pit Bull ran up to them and sniffed Frosty but then left after a passerby knocked him out of the way.

However, the dog soon returned.

She told magistrates: “It went for her dog and wouldn’t let go.

“The dog was biting down and wouldn’t stop and her dog was laid on his back with his legs in the air.

“She was hitting the dog with her walking stick but it didn’t flinch and had its attention focused on the other dog.

“Mrs Haley was shaking and in shock as her dog was helpless against a big dog determined to kill him.”

Mrs Jones told magistrates that Frosty was rushed to the vet but his spleen was gone and he died.

She added: “She’s absolutely devastated by the loss as he was her late daughter’s who died suddenly three years ago.

“He was so much a part of the family.”

Other residents heard the commotion and rushed out to assist Mrs Haley.

Batkin, of Lyndale Mews in Dewsbury, came and pulled his Pit Bull away.

The dog was seized by police and examined by an expert who confirmed that he had the characteristics of a banned breed.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, described his client as extremely remorseful that a pet had been lost.

The father-of-three had received the dog from a friend as a puppy and claimed that he no idea that he was a prohibited breed.

Magistrates ordered the destruction of the Pit Bull and banned Batkin, 25, from keeping dogs for five years.

He must also complete a community order with 25 days of activities and pay Mrs Haley £200 compensation.