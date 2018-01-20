Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Colne Valley has long reaped the benefits of the National Lottery in terms of the area’s heritage ... and now money is on offer for historical projects looking at the aftermath of World War One.

New figures have revealed that over £3.17m has been invested in to the heritage of the Colne Valley constituency since 1994.

From exploring local archaeology, restoring local parks and buildings to protecting wildlife and researching local history, the Heritage Lottery Fund (HFL) has awarded the grants to heritage projects in the constituency.

Now HLF is encouraging people from across the Colne and Holme Valleys to apply for grants between £3,000 and £10,000 to undertake projects exploring the impact and legacy of the First World War beyond 1918. Whether that’s looking at the role the war played in bringing about women’s right to vote, the introduction of daylight saving or the mechanisation of agriculture, there are a wealth of local stories waiting to be explored about life following the war.

(Image: UGCG HDE)

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker said: “The Colne and Holme Valleys have an incredibly rich history. Like many places across the UK the villages and towns we live in today were affected by the First World War.

“The Colne Valley constituency played a huge part in the suffragette movement and securing votes for women.”

One of the main suffragettes in the Huddersfield area was Dora Thewlis who was born in Honley in 1890.

In 1906 she witnessed an inspirational lady called Mrs Emmeline Pankhurst speak to the crowds at Market Cross in Huddersfield.

From that moment, she was thrown into an adventure which took her far from home – to the bustling streets of London.

It was not long before Dora found herself in prison marching through the city with an army of suffragettes, demanding women get the right to vote. She died in 1976.

HLF chairman Sir Peter Luff added: “Sadly the ‘war to end all wars’ was no such thing and so it is right the events of the First World War should never be forgotten.

“We’ve been helping people across the UK explore an incredible array of stories from 1914-18, but the war had an impact beyond 1918 and we must recognise this.

“The legacy of the First World War needs to be better understood and so we are encouraging people to come to us with their ideas for projects.”

The money is available through the HLF’s community grants programme, https:// www.hlf.org.uk/looking-funding/our-grant-programmes/first-world-war-then-and-now