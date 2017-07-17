The video will start in 8 Cancel

There's no need to get hiss-sterical about this wild snake crossing a tarmac path in an urban area.

This grass snake was spotted crossing a path in Wakefield by traffic police.

The site of this reptile may make your blood run cold but grass snakes are entirely harmless to humans.

One of the officers tweeted: “Don’t see these everyday just slithering past you.”

About the ‘Wakey Snake’ another twitter user posted: “If you hadn’t recorded it adder never believed it.” Ta-dum!

Thankfully this wasn’t an adder – Britain’s only venomous snake.

Another commented: “Exciting to know Wakefield has still got some diverse wildlife going on.”

The grass snake (Natrix natrix) mostly feeds on amphibians such as frogs and toads although they will eat ants and larvae too.

Natrix natrix is sometimes also known as the ‘water snake’ due to its habitat near water and swimming proficiency.

They can grow up to 80cm.