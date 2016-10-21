Ena Bellanfante of Dalton, who has been without a fridge for weeks following problems with Curry's.

A sick pensioner has been left £1,000 out of pocket – and hasn’t had a fridge for six weeks – after a dispute with electricals giant Currys PC World.

Great-gran Ena Bellanfante, 77, of Dalton, wanted to buy a separate fridge and freezer – but what turned up was a combined fridge-freezer which didn’t fit her kitchen.

Mrs Bellanfante needs a fridge to keep medication cool and also needs to eat well as she takes strong morphine tablets.

But since she paid for the appliance she didn’t want, she’s been left without a fridge and has had to throw away food that has gone off.

Mum-of-five Mrs Bellanfante and her family have been backwards and forwards to the store and have haggled with customer services only to be left frustrated.

Mrs Bellanfante said: “It’s really getting to me now. I have been badly treated and you really suffer when someone else has control of your own money.

“Currys has £1,000 of my money and I don’t have enough to go somewhere else to buy what I need. It’s very upsetting.”

Mrs Bellanfante, who has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, first went to the Currys store on the Great Northern Retail Park in Huddersfield in September.

She sat down with an assistant who listened to what she wanted and took measurements. Mrs Bellanfante paid £558.50 on a debit card and thought she had bought separate appliances.

Currys at Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road.

When the delivery arrived it was a Hoover fridge freezer which didn’t fit the space in the kitchen.

The delivery crews said she needed some hinges to make it fit but they didn’t have any. The appliance was left unwrapped and plugged in.

Mrs Bellanfante expected someone to return with the hinges and when no-one came she contacted the store.

An installer came out but said there was nothing he could do and he left.

Mrs Bellanfante went back and spent three hours sorting it out. She paid another £444.50 on her debit card and ordered two separate appliances. The original fridge-freezer was taken back.

When new appliances failed to be delivered Mrs Bellanfante complained and demanded her money back so she could go elsewhere.

She says she was told that the money couldn’t be refunded onto her debit card and it was put onto a gift card instead.

The store said the gift card had been posted out but it never arrived.

“I can’t believe what they’ve put me through,” said Mrs Bellanfante. “They seemed more interested in selling me insurance and in the store I was poorly and feeling sick and in the end I just wanted to get away from the pressure.”

Currys PC World is investigating and a spokesman said: “We take customer services very seriously. In this case we will be working with Mrs Bellanfante to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“We are very sorry to hear about this incident and will endeavour to find out where the confusion came from and ensure it doesn’t happen again.”