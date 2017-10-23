The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kind-hearted readers have offered to take a pensioner to hospital after she was denied a door-to-door transfer for a knee replacement.

The Examiner reported on Monday that Joyce Smith, 85, of Newsome, was struggling to get to hospital for the vital operation.

Just hours after the story was published several Newsome residents called to offer her a lift to hospital, plus another lady organised for a taxi firm to assist her.

Newsome Green councillor Andrew Cooper has volunteered his time and he’ll be taking Mrs Smith to hospital.

He said: “I’m picking her up at 6.30am and taking her there.

“I’m up early anyway and I think it’s easier to help someone in this situation than to contact authorities or organise someone else to take her.”

Mrs Smith has to use specialist equipment to move about and hopes the procedure would solve some of her mobility issues as she’s unable to walk about without support.

But she was told she was outside the criteria for free patient transport and wondered how she’d get to and from hospital without assistance.

Mrs Smith was assessed on criteria set by the local Clinical Commissioning Group, who ruled she fell outside of the criteria for a transfer to hospital.