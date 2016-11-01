Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coffee and cakes were on sale at a village pub – as part of a fundraising drive for live-saving equipment.

Members of the Farnley Tyas branch of the Women’s Institute (WI) raised more than £500 towards the near-£2,000 cost of buying and installing a defibrillator for the village.

The coffee morning – which included the sale of cakes and produce such as pickled onions and chutney – was held at the Golden Cock, where licensee Ricardo Victor provided the room and coffee for free.

The 30-strong branch of the WI hopes to secure written permission from Punch Taverns to site the defibrillator on the outside of the pub. The defibrillator, which provides a small electric shock to someone whose heart has stopped, has to be available 24 hours a day - so WI members have been trying to find a suitable outdoor site. Once installed, a paramedic will train local people in how to use it.

The branch has already received funding from Denby Dale Rotary Club to cover the cost of the electrical work needed and is seeking matched funding from Kirkburton Parish Council.

Gillian Swift, Farnley Tyas WI committee member and adviser for the WI’s West Yorkshire Federation, said: “In total, we are looking at almost £2,000. We are fundraising ourselves and we already have some funding set aside, but we still need more.”

She said: “The coffee morning was very successful. We also had a sale of cakes and produce. The local community have been very supportive.”

Teams of business people took part in a quiz night to raise £740 for the Huddersfield Town Foundation.

Twenty-two teams took part in the event, which was organised for the fourth year running by Huddersfield-based Sheards Accountancy and held at Huddersfield RUFC, Lockwood Park.

The Town Foundation works to improve the quality of life for young people through initiatives including the hugely successful Early Kick Off Breakfast Clubs.

The quiz questions were compiled by Sheards’ client manager Kevin Sanders. The evening also involved a hot supper and a raffle.

A scheme which involves volunteers helping visually impaired people has been given a £500 boost.

Members of the Canalside Ladies Bowls section in Huddersfield raised the money for the group Better Future for the Blind, with a quiz compiled by bowling team member Millie House and with a friendly bowling competition and raffles.

Better Future for the Blind is a befriending scheme where volunteers help visually impaired people with shopping and social activities such as exercise classes, swimming sessions and ten pin bowling.

Members and volunteers have set up a coffee and activity group called “Simba and Friends” – named after guide dog Simba – which meets at venues in Huddersfield, Mirfield, Batley and Heckmondwike. The group also aims to find more suitable locations for meetings.

Staff and members at a day centre for adults with learning difficulties said “thank you” to one of their benefactors with a cake bake.

Waves, based at Upper Mills in Slaithwaite invited Graham Roberts, of Yorkshire Building Society, to share their sweet creations as a thank-you for a £500 donation from the society’s charitable foundation towards Wave’s fundraising drive to pay for a VW Transporter to take members on outings. At present, staff have to rely on taxis or use their own vehicles.

Waves, which provides services for people with a wide range of disabilities and learning difficulties, aims to swell the fund with a charity ball to take place on Saturday, November 12, at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Items donated by companies and individuals range from a barbecue, a spa experience and a helicopter ride to a weekend in Whitby, tickets for Huddersfield Town and Huddersfield Giants matches, a tour around a flapjack factory and a framed Manchester United shirt.

Waves was launched in 2010 with just seven members – and now provides a variety of activities such as gardening, art and craft, science projects, independent living training, performing arts, sports and media.

Staff at a Huddersfield town centre hair salon put the frighteners on customers on Saturday – but all in a good cause.

Kim Senior and her staff at Studio 18 Hair & Beauty in Byram Street held their annual Halloween fundraising day for the Brackenhall-based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The salon put on sandwiches and nibbles and there was fun, games and a raffle.

Staff dressed up for the day with stylist Nicole Brown looking pretty terrifying as The Joker complete with wide red-lipped smile, dyed green hair and a blooded stained shirt.

Kim said at least £200 had been raised on the day and added: “All the customers really enjoyed it. Everybody has a giggle and it’s all in a good cause.”

It is the eighth year the salon has held a Halloween fundraiser with the children’s hospice the chosen charity for the last few years.