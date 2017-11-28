Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The road ahead looks clear for a new driving test centre in Huddersfield.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has got the green light to open a new base for learner drivers.

Kirklees Council has approved its application to convert offices at Pennine Business Park, off Bradley Road at Bradley, into a new centre.

The premises are currently occupied by accounting firm Crowther’s, who only moved into the building earlier this year.

It is thought the landlords are planning to sub-let the ground floor of the building to the DVSA.

It is not clear if the location, which is difficult to reach by public transport, is only for practical tests.

The current Huddersfield Test Centre is based at Waverley House in Edgerton while theory tests take place at Ramsden House, opposite Primark on New Street in the town centre.

The plans submitted to Kirklees show the DVSA wants to create a new entrance to the Bradley premises and completely re-model the interior with meeting rooms, areas for examiners and a lobby area and toilets for driving test candidates.

A handful of extra parking spaces will be added for candidates and staff.

Despite the planning green light, the DVSA has again refused to confirm or deny the move.

It declined to say what was going on when the application was submitted in early October.

The government department told the Examiner it was still too early to say what was happening.

It said: “DVSA often explores options for new premises, planning applications form a very early part of that exploration. DVSA would only announce a new location for premises when it comes to realisation.”