Young skaters have overcome another obstacle in their campaign for a new skate park.

Teenage campaigners have welcomed a council decision to grant planning permission for the first venue of its kind in Marsden.

It is estimated it will cost up to £150,000 to transform a disused part of the council-owned Marsden Goods Yard, off Station Road.

Members of the Colne Valley Skate Project have already raised £3,000 by their own efforts.

Colne Valley High School is expected to chip in with about £3,000 and it is hoped that the remainder will come in the form of grants, although there is still work to do in applying for the money.

Maxine Edwards, of voluntary group Communities Who Can, which has supported the campaign, said the young people involved in the campaign had also got involved in other community-spirited activities in recent months, including litter-picking.

Bids for large grants would be made in the coming weeks, she said.

“In total we need £150,000 but we could probably get the core of the skate park for around £80,000. If we get the funding through I am hopeful that building could start in the summer of next year.

“I am proud of the young people involved. Young people sometimes get a negative press. What they are doing is very positive.”